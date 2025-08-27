News Today

[News Today] President.Lee visits Philly Shipyard

입력 2025.08.27 (16:40) 수정 2025.08.27 (16:43)

[LEAD]
As his last schedule of the U.S. trip, President Lee Jae Myung visited the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia.

It was a clear signal of his intent to put expanded Korea-U.S. cooperation in shipbuilding front and center.

[REPORT]
President Lee Jae Myung has visited the Hanwha Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia.

It was acquired by Hanwha Group last year for 100 million dollars, or about 140 billion won.

After touring the shipyard, Lee attended a christening ceremony for a National Security Multi-mission Vessel built for the U.S. Maritime Administration.

In his congratulatory speech, Lee said Korea’s shipbuilding industry is beginning a new endeavor to strengthen the U.S. maritime security and contribute to the revival of its shipbuilding.

Lee Jae Myung / President
Shipbuilding sectors of Korea and the U.S. will produce win-win results together.

His visit to the shipyard shortly after his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump underscores his commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in shipbuilding.

He stressed it will set the stage for a new phase in the Korea-U.S. alliance.

Lee Jae Myung / President
The 72-year-long Korea-U.S. alliance is opening a new chapter of a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership in security, economy and technology.

Lee's visit to the Philly Shipyard, a symbol of Korea-U.S. shipbuilding cooperation, wrapped up the president's trip to the U.S.

