[News Today] Major US investments by Korean firms

입력 2025-08-27 16:40:17 수정 2025-08-27 16:43:21 News Today





More than ten top Korean business leaders joined President Lee Jae Myung on his U.S. visit as part of the economic delegation.



They pledged an additional 150 billion dollars in new investments in the States, separate from the earlier 350 billion dollar fund linked to tariff talks.



Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, the world's leading AI chip firm, has met with South Korean business tycoons Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group chair Chey Tae-won.



During a gathering of Korean conglomerate chiefs and American corporate executives including those from IBM and Google, Korean firms made a series of investment pledges in the U.S.



Ryu Jin / Chair, Federation of Korean Industries

To open a new era of a manufacturing renaissance, we are planning a major investment of USD 150 bn in the U.S.



These are direct investments separate from the 350 billion dollar U.S. investment fund Korea promised during tariff negotiations.



Hyundai Motor Group will build an additional robot factory with a production capacity of 30-thousand units.



Korean Air has decided to purchase around 100 next gen aircraft from Boeing.



Jang Sang-sik / Korea International Trade Association

Korea clearly gave the impression that it's a supply chain ally U.S. needs. I believe uncertainty from tariff talks has been defused.



Among strategic sectors the two sides agreed to step up cooperation in, nuclear energy stands out.



Doosan Enerbility and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power will join hands with American firms in four business ventures including small modular reactors and uranium enrichment.



The Korean government said that further discussions with the U.S. are expected in this area of commercial cooperation in nuclear power.



Wi Sung-lac / National Security Adviser

Cooperation in nuclear energy is progressing in several areas. It's difficult to go into the details at this stage.



It also said that companies on both sides saw eye to eye on not only cooperation in artificial intelligence but also expanding investment in the U.S. in Korean cultural content.