News Today

[News Today] Major US investments by Korean firms

입력 2025.08.27 (16:40) 수정 2025.08.27 (16:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
More than ten top Korean business leaders joined President Lee Jae Myung on his U.S. visit as part of the economic delegation.

They pledged an additional 150 billion dollars in new investments in the States, separate from the earlier 350 billion dollar fund linked to tariff talks.

[REPORT]
Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, the world's leading AI chip firm, has met with South Korean business tycoons Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group chair Chey Tae-won.

During a gathering of Korean conglomerate chiefs and American corporate executives including those from IBM and Google, Korean firms made a series of investment pledges in the U.S.

Ryu Jin / Chair, Federation of Korean Industries
To open a new era of a manufacturing renaissance, we are planning a major investment of USD 150 bn in the U.S.

These are direct investments separate from the 350 billion dollar U.S. investment fund Korea promised during tariff negotiations.

Hyundai Motor Group will build an additional robot factory with a production capacity of 30-thousand units.

Korean Air has decided to purchase around 100 next gen aircraft from Boeing.

Jang Sang-sik / Korea International Trade Association
Korea clearly gave the impression that it's a supply chain ally U.S. needs. I believe uncertainty from tariff talks has been defused.

Among strategic sectors the two sides agreed to step up cooperation in, nuclear energy stands out.

Doosan Enerbility and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power will join hands with American firms in four business ventures including small modular reactors and uranium enrichment.

The Korean government said that further discussions with the U.S. are expected in this area of commercial cooperation in nuclear power.

Wi Sung-lac / National Security Adviser
Cooperation in nuclear energy is progressing in several areas. It's difficult to go into the details at this stage.

It also said that companies on both sides saw eye to eye on not only cooperation in artificial intelligence but also expanding investment in the U.S. in Korean cultural content.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Major US investments by Korean firms
    • 입력 2025-08-27 16:40:17
    • 수정2025-08-27 16:43:21
    News Today

[LEAD]
More than ten top Korean business leaders joined President Lee Jae Myung on his U.S. visit as part of the economic delegation.

They pledged an additional 150 billion dollars in new investments in the States, separate from the earlier 350 billion dollar fund linked to tariff talks.

[REPORT]
Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, the world's leading AI chip firm, has met with South Korean business tycoons Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Jae-yong and SK Group chair Chey Tae-won.

During a gathering of Korean conglomerate chiefs and American corporate executives including those from IBM and Google, Korean firms made a series of investment pledges in the U.S.

Ryu Jin / Chair, Federation of Korean Industries
To open a new era of a manufacturing renaissance, we are planning a major investment of USD 150 bn in the U.S.

These are direct investments separate from the 350 billion dollar U.S. investment fund Korea promised during tariff negotiations.

Hyundai Motor Group will build an additional robot factory with a production capacity of 30-thousand units.

Korean Air has decided to purchase around 100 next gen aircraft from Boeing.

Jang Sang-sik / Korea International Trade Association
Korea clearly gave the impression that it's a supply chain ally U.S. needs. I believe uncertainty from tariff talks has been defused.

Among strategic sectors the two sides agreed to step up cooperation in, nuclear energy stands out.

Doosan Enerbility and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power will join hands with American firms in four business ventures including small modular reactors and uranium enrichment.

The Korean government said that further discussions with the U.S. are expected in this area of commercial cooperation in nuclear power.

Wi Sung-lac / National Security Adviser
Cooperation in nuclear energy is progressing in several areas. It's difficult to go into the details at this stage.

It also said that companies on both sides saw eye to eye on not only cooperation in artificial intelligence but also expanding investment in the U.S. in Korean cultural content.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미 언론 “이 대통령, ‘칭찬 공세’로 승점…‘트럼프 <br>대비법’ 보여줬다”

미 언론 “이 대통령, ‘칭찬 공세’로 승점…‘트럼프 대비법’ 보여줬다”
‘내란 우두머리 방조’ 한덕수 전 총리 구속 갈림길…권성동 특검 출석

‘내란 우두머리 방조’ 한덕수 전 총리 구속 갈림길…권성동 특검 출석
국가인권위원 선출 놓고 여야 충돌…국민의힘 신임 지도부 첫 행보

국가인권위원 선출 놓고 여야 충돌…국민의힘 신임 지도부 첫 행보
금융당국 “홈플러스 인수 전반 조사” MBK 추가 조사

금융당국 “홈플러스 인수 전반 조사” MBK 추가 조사
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.