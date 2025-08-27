[News Today] Detention warrant review for former PM

Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo underwent a detention warrant review at the Seoul Central District Court this afternoon.



Charges include that he failed to block, and instead abetted, former President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law.



The court is expected to decide on his detention as early as tonight.



A decision on whether former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, accused of aiding the leader of the insurrection, will be detained could come as early as Wednesday.



The Seoul Central District Court started a detention warrant review hearing for Han from 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.



He faces six charges, including aiding the leader of the insurrection, falsifying official documents, damaging public records, perjury, and violating the Act on the Management of Presidential Archives.



The special counsel team looking into insurrection believes that Han failed to fulfill his constitutional duty to check and correct the president's wrongdoings and instead helped fabricate an apparent justification for illegal martial law.



Park Ji-young / Deputy Special Counsel (Aug. 24)

Han was in the highest constitutional position to prevent unconstitutional and illegal martial law in advance.



The team suspects that Han proposed convening a pro forma Cabinet meeting before the martial law declaration to cover procedural flaws.



The cabinet meeting held prior to martial law ended in just five minutes with only the president, the prime minister, and nine ministers in attendance.



The special counsel also believes that Han had falsified official documents by ordering the disposal of the martial law declaration which he signed.



The team submitted to the court a 54-page warrant request, citing concerns of Han destroying evidence, fleeing, or repeating offenses.



Meanwhile, the special counsel team investigating former First Lady Kim Keon-hee summoned People Power Party lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong as a suspect on Wednesday morning.



Kweon Seong-dong / People Power Party

I will explain the facts as they are and prove my innocence.



He is under investigation for allegedly receiving 100 million won in cash from the Unification Church around the 2022 presidential election.



He is also being probed for attempting to receive help from the Unification Church during his run for party leadership.