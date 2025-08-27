[News Today] US aircraft debris from Korean War found
[LEAD]
Debris believed to be from a U.S. transport aircraft that crashed during the Korean War has been discovered off the coast of Gangneung.
The search was conducted jointly by a U.S. veterans' group and a KBS underwater reporting team.
If confirmed, it would mark the first-ever joint underwater recovery operation by the defense ministries of Korea and the United States.
[REPORT]
A U.S. transport aircraft that transported military troops and supplies during the Korean War...
In November 1952, a C-46D Commando on a mission experienced malfunction in its right engine shortly after takeoff.
Carrying 18 people on board, it crashed into the sea off Gangneung moments after leaving the runway.
Three years ago, Korea and the U.S. conducted a joint investigation, but it produced no results.
Recently, a U.S. nonprofit organization for veterans obtained the records of the accident and launched its own probe.
Danny Keay / Vice Chair, Heroes Wings
According to all the documentation and records, it crashed in very shallow water. So our hope was to locate the crash site.
KBS' underwater reporting team and a private search team combed through the area within a 600m radius from the shore.
They used high-tech underwater filming robot ROV.
It detected metal objects using underwater sonar and videos, which were later visually confirmed by the reporting team.
On day two of the search, an object located 10m below sea level turned out to be a piece of debris the size of an adult man.
After conducting a primary analysis, experts from Korea and the U.S. said it closely resembled the engine of the aircraft in question.
Prof. Choi In-chan / Silla University
The front and back rows are connected in a circular way. In photos it appears to be the remnants of the engine.
Nine people went missing at the time of the accident. One of them was a Korean soldier.
If the discovered engine is found to be from the aircraft that crashed during the Korean War, the defense ministries of Korea and the U.S. will conduct the first joint underwater recovery of the debris.
