[News Today] Advance payments of child support

입력 2025.08.27 (16:40) 수정 2025.08.27 (16:42)

[LEAD]
The government's child support prepayment system, where the state pays support first and later collects from the debtor, has been in place since last month.

But with loopholes being abused through token payments, the government is now rolling out fixes.

[REPORT]
This woman in her 30s applied for child support prepayment last month but was denied because she was unqualified.

She had received 500,000 won over the past three months from her ex-husband.

The money was barely enough for the child support he was supposed to pay, but the ex-husband found a loophole in the government's collection program.

Single Mother (VOICE MODIFIED)
It was devastating when my former husband’s small deposits exploiting the system caused me to lose government support.

The current system disqualifies a parent from prepayment if he or she had received even a small amount of child support in the previous three months.

But starting next month, if the child support paid over the past three months averages less than 200,000 won, or 143 U.S. dollars, per child, applicants will be able to request advance payments from the government.

Lee Yun-ah / Ministry of Gender Equality and Family
Allowing prepayments even when small child support amounts are paid is expected to help single-parent families raise children in a more stable environment.

The government imposed 226 penalties on 200 people who failed to pay child support, including travel bans, driver’s license suspensions, and public disclosure of their names.

Their average unpaid child support was about 52 million won, with the highest amount reaching 320 million won, or some 230,000 dollars.

