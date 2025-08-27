News Today

[News Today] Convenient meals luring customers

[LEAD]
These days, many people head to department stores not just for shopping, but for the food.

With more consumers looking for convenience, food halls are shifting their focus to easy, ready-to-eat meals.

[REPORT]
A healthy spring roll lunch box, rice balls of Kyoto, and famous Shanghai dumplings.

An array of snack dishes created in collaboration with well- known chefs.

This newly opened 4,000 square-meter department store's food section is filled with such convenient meals.

Jeong Suk-won / Suwon resident
The quality is good so I plan to buy more. It’s so tasty that I have even taken some home.

Kim Nak-hyeon / Shinsegae Department Store
So many people are looking for easy meals at home. Our main target customers are mothers who manage households.

If a customer picks a fish, it's cooked on the spot to one's preference, whether it be a grill, stew or soup.

Seong In-suk / Hyundai Department Store
It's cumbersome to do it at home. If cooked here, you can just take it home and eat.

Fruit cutting services are also popular.

The fruit you purchased is peeled and sliced up in the shape you want.

Customer using fruit cutting service /
It's convenient. At home, this big watermelon leaves a lot of waste.

Department stores believe that over 70% of customers who buy groceries also buy other products.

These light meal options are becoming a key strategy to lure customers to department stores, which are struggling with sluggish sales.

