NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.12.09 (15:17) 수정 2020.12.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong condemned South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha for being skeptical about North Korea’s claim that the Communist country has no confirmed COVID-19 case. The First Deputy Director of the Workers’ Party of Korea said in a statement today that she had heard about Minister Kang’s unqualified assessment of North Korea’s emergency quarantine measures and that the South Korean minister seems intend on chilling inter-Korean relations again.

입력 2020-12-09 15:17:58 수정 2020-12-09 16:46:11

