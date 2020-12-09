POLITICAL PARTIES CLASH OVER CIO REVISION News Today 입력 2020.12.09 (15:17) 수정 2020.12.09 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Tuesday passed a revision to the law that governs the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO). This was one of the biggest sticking points between rival parties. The ruling Democratic Party, which controls a majority in the committee, pushed through with the bill despite protest from the main opposition People Power Party. The PPP blasted the passage as ‘illegal’ and ‘parliamentary dictatorship’ but the DP is set to refer the revision bill to Wednesday’s plenary session for a vote.



[Pkg]



Amid fierce protest from the main opposition, a disputed revision to the law on the launch of a new investigation agency for senior officials has passed the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee. No discussions were held before the passage and the bill was rammed through in less than 10 minutes.



[Soundbite] YUN HO-JUNG(COMMITTEE CHAIR) : "The bill has been passed through majority approval."



[Soundbite] "(This is illegal!) What’s wrong with you?"



A meeting of an Agenda Coordination Committee which the People Power Party had requested earlier ended in just one hour. Opposition lawmakers strongly protested the railroading of the bill but they were outnumbered.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-EUP(PPP’S EXECUTIVE SECRETARY ON JUDICIARY COMMITTEE) : "Don’t make us mere sidekicks in your solo show!"



The revision cuts down the required quota to endorse the final two CIO chief candidates to two-thirds of parliamentary panel members, versus the six of seven currently in place. The change would effectively eliminate the PPP’s veto power. The revision also eases qualification rules for prosecutors serving at the CIO. Lawyers with seven years experience, instead of ten, can be appointed as well as officials with no experience in conducting trials or investigations.



[Soundbite] LEE NAK-YON(DP CHAIRMAN) : "Reform is very painful but it’s also honorable. I am willingly up for the task."



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(PPP INTERIM CHIEF) : "We are clearly witnessing how elected officials are defaming the constitutional spirit of the separation of the three powers and abusing authority."



The DP is expected to handle the CIO revision bill as the very first agenda item during Wednesday’s plenary session. The PPP intends to block the move by staging a filibuster, but after 24 hours the ruling party can end the filibuster through a vote and then attempt to pass the bill.

