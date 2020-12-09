기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Opposition-nominated candidates for the chief of the High-ranking Public Officials Corruption Investigation Agency said today they will resign if the related law is revised to remove the veto power of the opposition party. The ruling Democratic Party claimed that the candidates selected by the opposition party had exercised their veto power excessively. Attorney Yi Hun nominated by the People Power Party criticized that revising the related act after taking issue with the PPP candidates is unfair and invalid when those chosen by the ruling party also used their veto power.
- CONTROVERSY CONTINUES OVER CIO BILL REVISION
