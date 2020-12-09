CULTURAL RELICS RETURN HOME FROM JAPAN News Today 입력 2020.12.09 (15:17) 수정 2020.12.09 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Priceless Korean cultural relics that were stolen by Japan have returned home. They include Korea's traditional mother-of-pearl artifacts, a bronze drum dating back more than eight centuries, and a folding screen with unique patterns.



[Pkg]



This mother-of-pearl lacquered box adorned with diverse patterns is made of ground clam shells. It features chrysanthemums at the center surrounded by a myriad of tiny petals. Produced during the Goryeo-Joseon transition period, this relic was a possession of a renowned Japanese mother-of-pearl expert before it was finally returned to Korea recently. The priceless relic has been preserved in its original form.



[Soundbite] CHOI EUNG-CHEON(PROF., DONGGUK UNIV.) : "It may appear as if it’s in poor condition, but if it had been chemically preserved, it would have lost much of its original form. Its original form has remained intact."



This drum is made of bronze. Its center is decorated with exquisite lotus patterns. Letters engraved on its side indicate when it was made, where it was kept, as well as who ordered and created it. This drum was made 33 years before a similar bronze drum from the Goryeo Dynasty that was recently designated as a national treasure. This folding screen with unique leopard patterns has also been brought from Japan along with the other relics. Vivid brush strokes make the leopard skin appear even more lifelike. One of the screen’s panels was smuggled out of Korea, and only seven are left.

This rare relic shows the unique art form of the Joseon Dynasty that didn’t exist in China or Japan, and is also hard to find in Korea.



[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-MIN(MYART AUCTIONEER) : "A Japanese-Korean person contacted us after watching our streamed video and said he had one of the major relics shown in the video. That’s how we received it and put it up for auction."



The returned relics have been put up for auction and will be on public display through Sunday.

CULTURAL RELICS RETURN HOME FROM JAPAN

입력 2020-12-09 15:17:58 수정 2020-12-09 16:46:38 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Priceless Korean cultural relics that were stolen by Japan have returned home. They include Korea's traditional mother-of-pearl artifacts, a bronze drum dating back more than eight centuries, and a folding screen with unique patterns.



[Pkg]



This mother-of-pearl lacquered box adorned with diverse patterns is made of ground clam shells. It features chrysanthemums at the center surrounded by a myriad of tiny petals. Produced during the Goryeo-Joseon transition period, this relic was a possession of a renowned Japanese mother-of-pearl expert before it was finally returned to Korea recently. The priceless relic has been preserved in its original form.



[Soundbite] CHOI EUNG-CHEON(PROF., DONGGUK UNIV.) : "It may appear as if it’s in poor condition, but if it had been chemically preserved, it would have lost much of its original form. Its original form has remained intact."



This drum is made of bronze. Its center is decorated with exquisite lotus patterns. Letters engraved on its side indicate when it was made, where it was kept, as well as who ordered and created it. This drum was made 33 years before a similar bronze drum from the Goryeo Dynasty that was recently designated as a national treasure. This folding screen with unique leopard patterns has also been brought from Japan along with the other relics. Vivid brush strokes make the leopard skin appear even more lifelike. One of the screen’s panels was smuggled out of Korea, and only seven are left.

This rare relic shows the unique art form of the Joseon Dynasty that didn’t exist in China or Japan, and is also hard to find in Korea.



[Soundbite] KIM JUNG-MIN(MYART AUCTIONEER) : "A Japanese-Korean person contacted us after watching our streamed video and said he had one of the major relics shown in the video. That’s how we received it and put it up for auction."



The returned relics have been put up for auction and will be on public display through Sunday.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS