SAFETY CONCERNS SURROUNDING ZIP LINES

[Anchor Lead]



What’s called zip line or zip track activities are gaining popularity among tourists who especially enjoy the thrill of speed on wire rides. Local authorities are growing competitive to lure these facilities to their regions. However despite the growing number of users, no related laws exist, raising concerns on safety.



[Pkg]



A zipline zone in Hadong, Gyeongsangnamdo Province provides an exhilarating ride from the mountain top at 849 meters above sea level. It's a thrilling ride that covers 3.2 kilometers. Some 110-thousand tourists have used it since the rides were set up 3 years ago. Another zip track that lets you soar above many islands. This facility in Changwon has attracted 20-thousand visitors in just 7 months. Other local governments are also jumping on the bandwagon. Construction is under way in Hamyang-gun County where a similar attraction will open next year while Jinju and Tongyeong cities as well as the county of Hapcheon-gun also expressed intentions to follow suit. While provincial authorities seek to set up these types of leisure and sports activities, related safety laws are currently non existent. Anyone with a business registration can operate such facilities after filing a report on the construction of towers for the starting and finishing points. This makes it difficult to carry out proper safety inspections or assessment.



[Soundbite] (GYEONGSANGNAM-DO PROV. OFFICIAL (VOICE ALTERED)) : "There’s no particular agency in charge. In cities and counties, tourism departments are overseeing this area, but there is no specific monitoring body."



The Korea Sports Promotion Foundation carries out annual inspections, but there are no legal grounds to impose punishments over inadequate services.



[Soundbite] (OFFICIAL, KOREA SPORTS PROMOTION FOUNDATION) : "Only recommendations are issued to prevent accidents at such facilities."



[Soundbite] JEON YANG-SOO(HADONG-GUN COUNTY) : "Regulations should be clearly set and authority to enforce them should be established."



As zipline adventure sports grow into a major industry, experts call for laws and regulations to be swiftly established to ensure public safety.

