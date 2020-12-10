SPREAD OF ASYMPTOMATIC INFECTIONS News Today 입력 2020.12.10 (15:02) 수정 2020.12.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Quarantine authorities say COVID-19 cases are soaring in the nation because of many asymptomatic and latent infections. Authorities have decided to increase the number of testing stations in the greater Seoul area to find asymptomatic infections as soon as possible.



[Pkg]



Seoul City launched a crackdown of restaurants and bars on December 9 to find out if they were following precautions. Many places were found to be closing early. Some had been closed for days. Those that remained open were doing their best to follow prevention rules.



[Soundbite] CHOI YOUNG-MIN(SEOUL MAPO-GU DISTRICT OFFICE) : "The inspected places are following precautions well. There were no problems detected, as they have few customers now. They are aware they can only provide take-out and delivery after 9 p.m."



The total case count related to a restaurant in Jongno-gu District, Seoul, has surpassed 180. The outbreak occurred because the customers sang and played instruments without masks. The number of cases related to a bar in Yongsan-gu District, Seoul, where customers were drinking and playing games together is also rising. The risk of infections was high because of poor ventilation and sharing of communal items. A chain of infections has also occurred at traditional markets due to the lack of social distancing and poor ventilation.



[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HQs) : "The risk of infections is high in everyday activities. We urge the public to avoid facilities and activities where safety rules are not being followed."



Despite the stringent social distancing measures in place in the greater Seoul area, the outbreak is showing no signs of abating because of many asymptomatic and latent cases. The government has decided to set up some 150 makeshift testing stations to locate as many asymptomatic infections as soon as possible. They will be installed mostly in areas frequented by young people, such as college towns and major transit stops like Seoul Station. Anyone can be tested anonymously free of charge just by inserting their phone number. The government is urging the public to stay vigilant, as detected mobile phone movements rose 0.6 percent last weekend from the week before.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "The moment you take off your mask is the most dangerous. Do not speak when eating or drinking, and keep your mask on at all times when having conversations."



Authorities are also urging the public to cancel all holiday appointments to ensure everyone's safety.

SPREAD OF ASYMPTOMATIC INFECTIONS

입력 2020-12-10 15:02:10 수정 2020-12-10 16:45:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Quarantine authorities say COVID-19 cases are soaring in the nation because of many asymptomatic and latent infections. Authorities have decided to increase the number of testing stations in the greater Seoul area to find asymptomatic infections as soon as possible.



[Pkg]



Seoul City launched a crackdown of restaurants and bars on December 9 to find out if they were following precautions. Many places were found to be closing early. Some had been closed for days. Those that remained open were doing their best to follow prevention rules.



[Soundbite] CHOI YOUNG-MIN(SEOUL MAPO-GU DISTRICT OFFICE) : "The inspected places are following precautions well. There were no problems detected, as they have few customers now. They are aware they can only provide take-out and delivery after 9 p.m."



The total case count related to a restaurant in Jongno-gu District, Seoul, has surpassed 180. The outbreak occurred because the customers sang and played instruments without masks. The number of cases related to a bar in Yongsan-gu District, Seoul, where customers were drinking and playing games together is also rising. The risk of infections was high because of poor ventilation and sharing of communal items. A chain of infections has also occurred at traditional markets due to the lack of social distancing and poor ventilation.



[Soundbite] YOON TAE-HO(CENTRAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT HQs) : "The risk of infections is high in everyday activities. We urge the public to avoid facilities and activities where safety rules are not being followed."



Despite the stringent social distancing measures in place in the greater Seoul area, the outbreak is showing no signs of abating because of many asymptomatic and latent cases. The government has decided to set up some 150 makeshift testing stations to locate as many asymptomatic infections as soon as possible. They will be installed mostly in areas frequented by young people, such as college towns and major transit stops like Seoul Station. Anyone can be tested anonymously free of charge just by inserting their phone number. The government is urging the public to stay vigilant, as detected mobile phone movements rose 0.6 percent last weekend from the week before.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "The moment you take off your mask is the most dangerous. Do not speak when eating or drinking, and keep your mask on at all times when having conversations."



Authorities are also urging the public to cancel all holiday appointments to ensure everyone's safety.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS