GOV’T ON CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION
입력 2020.12.10 (15:02) 수정 2020.12.10 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says the greater capital area added over 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the past week, as single-day infections are increasing by a record figure daily. It warned the situation is precarious and the nation’s anti-epidemic and medical capacities could be overrun and depleted soon. The headquarters again called on the people to observe social distancing rules and anti-epidemic precautions, including mask wearing, before vaccinations begin in the nation.
