기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says the greater capital area added over 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the past week, as single-day infections are increasing by a record figure daily. It warned the situation is precarious and the nation’s anti-epidemic and medical capacities could be overrun and depleted soon. The headquarters again called on the people to observe social distancing rules and anti-epidemic precautions, including mask wearing, before vaccinations begin in the nation.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says the greater capital area added over 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the past week, as single-day infections are increasing by a record figure daily. It warned the situation is precarious and the nation’s anti-epidemic and medical capacities could be overrun and depleted soon. The headquarters again called on the people to observe social distancing rules and anti-epidemic precautions, including mask wearing, before vaccinations begin in the nation.
- GOV’T ON CURRENT COVID-19 SITUATION
-
- 입력 2020-12-10 15:02:10
- 수정2020-12-10 16:45:09
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says the greater capital area added over 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the past week, as single-day infections are increasing by a record figure daily. It warned the situation is precarious and the nation’s anti-epidemic and medical capacities could be overrun and depleted soon. The headquarters again called on the people to observe social distancing rules and anti-epidemic precautions, including mask wearing, before vaccinations begin in the nation.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters says the greater capital area added over 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the past week, as single-day infections are increasing by a record figure daily. It warned the situation is precarious and the nation’s anti-epidemic and medical capacities could be overrun and depleted soon. The headquarters again called on the people to observe social distancing rules and anti-epidemic precautions, including mask wearing, before vaccinations begin in the nation.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-