[Anchor Lead]
The Ministry of SMEs and Startups says the application for emergency business loans ended in five hours after it began online Wednesday. The web site was once paralyzed after being swamped with 150,000 applicants from the beginning. The ministry said it is now in the process to select loan recipients and payments will begin on next Monday. Emergency loans of up to 20 million won will be provided to micro and small business owners hit hard by the pandemic.
- EMERGENCY BUSINESS LOAN APPLICATIONS
- 입력 2020-12-10 15:02:10
- 수정2020-12-10 16:45:09
