SPREAD OF AVIAN INFLUENZA VIRUS News Today 입력 2020.12.10 (15:02) 수정 2020.12.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The avian influenza virus found in a duck farm in Naju, Jeollanam-do Province last Tuesday was also determined to be highly pathogenic. The main duck producing region of Jeollanam-do is on alert as highly contagious bird flu was confirmed in Naju, four days after the virus was detected in Yeongam on December 5th.



[Pkg]



This is a duck farm in Naju where avian influenza virus was found during a full-scale screening on December 8th. A detailed analysis determined the virus to be highly pathogenic. As a preventive measure, the provincial government of Jeollanam-do plans to cull some 460,000 chickens and ducks within a three-kilometer radius, including32,000 ducks in this farm. Also, a standstill order was issued for 52 poultry farms within a 10-kilometer range. This farm in Naju belongs to the same company as the one in Yeongam where the same highly pathogenic AI strain was discovered earlier. The Jeollanam-do provincial government reported that 59 other affiliated poultry farms tested negative for this strain of bird flu.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-BO(ANIMAL HEALTH DIVISION, JEOLLANAM-DO PROVINCIAL GOV’T) : "Two AI incidents occurred in duck farms. So the movement of people and vehicles will be restricted by setting up checkpoints at all 180 duck farms in the province."



Wild bird feces collected from Suncheon Bay and the Gomakwoncheon River in Hampyeong earlier this month were also found to contain highly pathogenic AI virus. Judging from the past bird flu incidents, an outbreak of highly pathogenic AI among wild fowls often leads to AI cases in nearby farms as fast as within two weeks time frame, causing concerns for more cases in the vicinity. Jeollanam-do, Korea’s largest duck growing region is alarmed as a string of highly pathogenic AI outbreaks occurred in the duck farms and wild birds.

SPREAD OF AVIAN INFLUENZA VIRUS

입력 2020-12-10 15:02:10 수정 2020-12-10 16:45:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The avian influenza virus found in a duck farm in Naju, Jeollanam-do Province last Tuesday was also determined to be highly pathogenic. The main duck producing region of Jeollanam-do is on alert as highly contagious bird flu was confirmed in Naju, four days after the virus was detected in Yeongam on December 5th.



[Pkg]



This is a duck farm in Naju where avian influenza virus was found during a full-scale screening on December 8th. A detailed analysis determined the virus to be highly pathogenic. As a preventive measure, the provincial government of Jeollanam-do plans to cull some 460,000 chickens and ducks within a three-kilometer radius, including32,000 ducks in this farm. Also, a standstill order was issued for 52 poultry farms within a 10-kilometer range. This farm in Naju belongs to the same company as the one in Yeongam where the same highly pathogenic AI strain was discovered earlier. The Jeollanam-do provincial government reported that 59 other affiliated poultry farms tested negative for this strain of bird flu.



[Soundbite] LEE YONG-BO(ANIMAL HEALTH DIVISION, JEOLLANAM-DO PROVINCIAL GOV’T) : "Two AI incidents occurred in duck farms. So the movement of people and vehicles will be restricted by setting up checkpoints at all 180 duck farms in the province."



Wild bird feces collected from Suncheon Bay and the Gomakwoncheon River in Hampyeong earlier this month were also found to contain highly pathogenic AI virus. Judging from the past bird flu incidents, an outbreak of highly pathogenic AI among wild fowls often leads to AI cases in nearby farms as fast as within two weeks time frame, causing concerns for more cases in the vicinity. Jeollanam-do, Korea’s largest duck growing region is alarmed as a string of highly pathogenic AI outbreaks occurred in the duck farms and wild birds.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS