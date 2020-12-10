MASS PRODUCTION OF ANTIMICROBIAL PEPTIDES News Today 입력 2020.12.10 (15:02) 수정 2020.12.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs says its researchers have developed a technology to mass-produce natural-based anti micro bial pep tides. Anti micro bial pep tides are drawing keen academic attention as a next-generation immune substance, capable of effectively treating bacteria that are even resistant to antibiotics. The ministry explained the new development will boost productivity by ten times and reduce costs by over 30 percent.

MASS PRODUCTION OF ANTIMICROBIAL PEPTIDES

입력 2020-12-10 15:02:10 수정 2020-12-10 16:45:09 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs says its researchers have developed a technology to mass-produce natural-based anti micro bial pep tides. Anti micro bial pep tides are drawing keen academic attention as a next-generation immune substance, capable of effectively treating bacteria that are even resistant to antibiotics. The ministry explained the new development will boost productivity by ten times and reduce costs by over 30 percent.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS