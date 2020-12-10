기사 본문 영역

MASS PRODUCTION OF ANTIMICROBIAL PEPTIDES
입력 2020.12.10 (15:02) 수정 2020.12.10 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs says its researchers have developed a technology to mass-produce natural-based anti micro bial pep tides. Anti micro bial pep tides are drawing keen academic attention as a next-generation immune substance, capable of effectively treating bacteria that are even resistant to antibiotics. The ministry explained the new development will boost productivity by ten times and reduce costs by over 30 percent.
