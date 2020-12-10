WILD BOARS APPEAR IN RESIDENTIAL AREAS News Today 입력 2020.12.10 (15:02) 수정 2020.12.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Three wild boars that appeared in a residential area in Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, in search of food scared local residents quite a bit. Two of the animals were eventually killed.



[Pkg]



A wild boar races by as elementary students are walking to school. An adult supervising road safety rushes to protect the children. Then a police car begins to chase the animal.



[Soundbite] (WITNESS(VOICE ALTERED)) : "It happened at a time when many kids were going to school. We were worried they might get hurt."



The wild boars went on to enter a residential complex. Witnesses reported three boars in the area. Police, fire fighters and animal control experts were mobilized to catch the boars. Two of them were found dead -- one by a stream and another in a factory. The remaining one fled to a nearby mountain.



[Soundbite] KWON KI-DEOK(POLICE OFFICER) : "We shot them with a 38 caliber pistol because they raced toward us. They began to flee right away. We followed their blood traces."



The animals showed up in the downtown area during the morning rush hour, but luckily no one was hurt. Measures are needed to protect the public from wild boars that often appear in urban areas in early winter in search of food.

WILD BOARS APPEAR IN RESIDENTIAL AREAS

입력 2020-12-10 15:02:10 수정 2020-12-10 16:45:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Three wild boars that appeared in a residential area in Cheonan, Chungcheongnam-do Province, in search of food scared local residents quite a bit. Two of the animals were eventually killed.



[Pkg]



A wild boar races by as elementary students are walking to school. An adult supervising road safety rushes to protect the children. Then a police car begins to chase the animal.



[Soundbite] (WITNESS(VOICE ALTERED)) : "It happened at a time when many kids were going to school. We were worried they might get hurt."



The wild boars went on to enter a residential complex. Witnesses reported three boars in the area. Police, fire fighters and animal control experts were mobilized to catch the boars. Two of them were found dead -- one by a stream and another in a factory. The remaining one fled to a nearby mountain.



[Soundbite] KWON KI-DEOK(POLICE OFFICER) : "We shot them with a 38 caliber pistol because they raced toward us. They began to flee right away. We followed their blood traces."



The animals showed up in the downtown area during the morning rush hour, but luckily no one was hurt. Measures are needed to protect the public from wild boars that often appear in urban areas in early winter in search of food.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS