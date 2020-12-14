DAILY CONFIRMED CASES SURPASS 1000 News Today 입력 2020.12.14 (15:24) 수정 2020.12.14 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 is spreading across Korea at an alarming rate. On Sunday, the number of new cases surpassed one thousand for the first time since the first case was confirmed in the nation. Out of these newly confirmed cases, one thousand and two cases were local. This marks the second consecutive days Korea has seen a record number of cases



[Pkg]



People stand in a long line in front of a public health center. A growing number of people are receiving testing for the novel coronavirus due to an outbreak at a church in Gangseo-gu District, Seoul. The first case related to the church was confirmed on December 9. On December 12 alone, 51 more people tested positive. The Seoul Metropolitan Government estimates the total case count related to the church to be 140. An official from Gangseo-gu District Office says the outbreak began when the church parishioners had a meal together at a restaurant after a church service. More and more people who have come in contact with the infected are testing positive.

Eight more cases have been confirmed in relation to a restaurant in Jongno-gu District.

In Seoul alone the number of new cases recorded 200. Three more people tested positive after visiting a dance class in Gangseo-gu District. On December 12, infections transmitted among family members and in small groups recorded 166. Some 113 people still don't know the source of their infections. Seoul recorded 396 new cases.

The total number of locally transmitted cases nationwide surpassed one thousand. To block further infections and minimize latent cases, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has set up 56 makeshift testing stations.



[Soundbite] SEO JUNG-HYUP(ACTING SEOUL MAYOR) : "We will do our best so that infected citizens don't need to wait at home to be hospitalized. Seoul City is determined to prevent the infected from receiving treatment at home."



Seoul City plans to secure 1008 beds at quarantine centers and ten more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients this week. The metropolitan government is calling on the public to follow all safety rules, as government-enforced restrictions such as social distancing have a limited effect.

DAILY CONFIRMED CASES SURPASS 1000

입력 2020-12-14 15:24:47 수정 2020-12-14 16:47:57 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



COVID-19 is spreading across Korea at an alarming rate. On Sunday, the number of new cases surpassed one thousand for the first time since the first case was confirmed in the nation. Out of these newly confirmed cases, one thousand and two cases were local. This marks the second consecutive days Korea has seen a record number of cases



[Pkg]



People stand in a long line in front of a public health center. A growing number of people are receiving testing for the novel coronavirus due to an outbreak at a church in Gangseo-gu District, Seoul. The first case related to the church was confirmed on December 9. On December 12 alone, 51 more people tested positive. The Seoul Metropolitan Government estimates the total case count related to the church to be 140. An official from Gangseo-gu District Office says the outbreak began when the church parishioners had a meal together at a restaurant after a church service. More and more people who have come in contact with the infected are testing positive.

Eight more cases have been confirmed in relation to a restaurant in Jongno-gu District.

In Seoul alone the number of new cases recorded 200. Three more people tested positive after visiting a dance class in Gangseo-gu District. On December 12, infections transmitted among family members and in small groups recorded 166. Some 113 people still don't know the source of their infections. Seoul recorded 396 new cases.

The total number of locally transmitted cases nationwide surpassed one thousand. To block further infections and minimize latent cases, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has set up 56 makeshift testing stations.



[Soundbite] SEO JUNG-HYUP(ACTING SEOUL MAYOR) : "We will do our best so that infected citizens don't need to wait at home to be hospitalized. Seoul City is determined to prevent the infected from receiving treatment at home."



Seoul City plans to secure 1008 beds at quarantine centers and ten more hospital beds for COVID-19 patients this week. The metropolitan government is calling on the public to follow all safety rules, as government-enforced restrictions such as social distancing have a limited effect.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS