MOON ON RAISING SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES

[Anchor Lead]



Shifting from his previous focus on promoting the nation’s successes in battling the pandemic, the president asked the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters not to hesitate if it concludes level-three social distancing is inevitable. His moves indicate the graveness of the situation. The government has vowed to focus all its capacities and efforts on containing the ongoing spread.



[Pkg]



President Moon Jae-in presided over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters for the first time in ten months. The last time he chaired a COVID-19 meeting was in February. Sunday’s session lasted for one and a half hours, 30 minutes longer than scheduled. The extended duration reflects the severity of the situation. While noting level-three social distancing is the last option, he called on quarantine authorities to make a swift decision if an upgrade is deemed necessary.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "We will have to consider raising social distancing rules to level three if the spread is not curbed. This is a critical juncture. I am asking you to make necessary preparations in advance and make a bold decision if it is deemed necessary."



The government began reviewing elevating social distancing.

But there will be all-out efforts to contain the ongoing spike, as authorities believe this is the last chance to do so. First, it will station 280 public medical workers at treatment facilities and hospitals specializing in treating infectious diseases. Some 550 doctors recruited from the Korea Medical Association will be deployed to COVID-19 test centers.

About 300 medical students will begin providing voluntary services at temporary test sites. Nearly 500 nurses will be dispatched to hospitals, while more assistant nurses and medical technologists will be sent to help with test sample collections. The government will also increase financial support for healthcare workers. Nurses caring for seriously ill patients will receive hazard pay of three million won a month.

Their wages will double if they work night shifts.



[Soundbite] Park Neung-hoo(HEALTH MINISTER) : "The government will expand financial support and assistance to medical workers to help them focus on treating patients."



Meanwhile, the National Fire Agency will mobilize 45 ambulances as well as 180 paramedics and rescue workers from other regions to help transport patients in the capital area.

