MILITARY MANPOWER DISPATCHED TO HEALTH CENTERS News Today 입력 2020.12.14 (15:24)

[Anchor Lead]



The Army says 379 officers of its special forces unit are helping community health centers with epidemiological investigations. Consisting of two to six officers, the military teams were dispatched to 78 community health centers in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi-do Province last Friday. Assigned with duties of administrative assistance, they already began work after testing negative for the coronavirus.

[Anchor Lead]



