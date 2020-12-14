NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.12.14 (15:24) 수정 2020.12.14 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Finance Supervisory Service says the delinquency rate on Korean won-denominated loans stood at 0.34 percent as of late October. It is up 0.04 percentage points month on month but down 0.12 percentage points year on year. The rate refers to loans that are 30 days or more past due. The financial watchdog assessed the figure reflects the effects of the government’s COVID-19 financial support policies, including the extension of loan payment dates.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says the nation’s sea level is rising by an average of 3.12 millimeters each year. The increase rate is up 0.15 millimeters from last year. Citing tidal observatories’ data collected for 30 years from 1990 to 2019, the ministry analyzed the sea level is rising a faster pace and the phenomenon is the most obvious in waters off Jeju-do Island, which went up by 4.20 millimeters.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2020-12-14 15:24:48 수정 2020-12-14 16:47:57 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Finance Supervisory Service says the delinquency rate on Korean won-denominated loans stood at 0.34 percent as of late October. It is up 0.04 percentage points month on month but down 0.12 percentage points year on year. The rate refers to loans that are 30 days or more past due. The financial watchdog assessed the figure reflects the effects of the government’s COVID-19 financial support policies, including the extension of loan payment dates.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries says the nation’s sea level is rising by an average of 3.12 millimeters each year. The increase rate is up 0.15 millimeters from last year. Citing tidal observatories’ data collected for 30 years from 1990 to 2019, the ministry analyzed the sea level is rising a faster pace and the phenomenon is the most obvious in waters off Jeju-do Island, which went up by 4.20 millimeters.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS