JOSEON ERA PAINTINGS REVEALED News Today 입력 2020.12.14 (15:24) 수정 2020.12.14 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



In the Joseon era, paintings were drawn to mark the safe return of Joseon envoys from China. Art works believed to be the oldest original paintings depicting a perilous journey of ancient envoys have been disclosed for the first time.



[Pkg]



The middle period of Joseon Dynasty. Three Joseon envoys -- Yi Deok-hyeong, Oh Suk and Hong Ik-han - were dispatched to the Ming Dynasty. It was a grueling journey. They crossed the sea on a boat in Seonsapo, today's Pyeonganbuk-do Province, and traveled two thousand kilometers more by land to reach Beijing, the capital of the Ming Dynasty. After returning safely to Joseon, the three drew 25 paintings depicting their trip to China. But the albums containing their paintings went missing, and only replicas remained. Recently, a descendant of envoy Yi Deok-hyeong disclosed to KBS, two albums of paintings that have been passed down through generations. They include Yi Deok-hyeong's writings as well as 25 paintings depicting the envoys' journey to China, from the moment they boarded a boat to when they arrived in Beijing So far, even the art sector did not know about the existence of this collection. Experts say the quality of the discovered paintings clearly stands apart from replicas.



[Soundbite] HWANG JUNG-SOO(ART HISTORIAN) : "The way the dragons were drawn is extraordinary. Only artists from the Korean Royal Academy of Painting could draw like that."



What catches the eye first is the writing of Yi Deok-hyeong's great grandson on the last page of one of the albums. It reads, "These paintings were drawn by my great grandfather when he traveled to the Ming Dynasty by sea."



This serves as further proof that the albums are the original works of Yi Deok-hyeong.



[Soundbite] HWANG JUNG-SOO(ART HISTORIAN) : "Only this work has a documented history. They might be the original works of Yi Deok-hyeong."



If the discovered paintings are authentic, they have what it takes to be designated as national treasures.

The priceless art pieces are expected to provide valuable clues about the history of Joseon art and exchanges between Korea and China.

