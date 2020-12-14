“SLOWNESS” EMERGES AS NEW TOURISM TREND News Today 입력 2020.12.14 (15:24) 수정 2020.12.14 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



One industry hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic is tourism. But the industry is seeking to survive by focusing on relaxation and healing. The beauty of slowness has become the new keyword for the tourism industry.



[Pkg]



Yedangho Lake is the largest reservoir in Korea. Your footsteps would unknowingly slow down as you walk along the empty trail along the quiet lake. The name of this trail is befittingly the 'Slow Lake Path.’ Nearby villages still retain the appearance of old rural communities rarely seen these days. Well-preserved nature and tradition as well as the peaceful post-harvest scenery make the walk more enjoyable and easygoing.



[Soundbite] SONG AE-SUN(SLOW LAKE PATH GUIDE) : "Some people say they want to move here to farm and some say they feel more at peace here and can enjoy the rural atmosphere."



Yesan-gun County was certified as a slow city in 2009 by the international association Cittaslow International. The healthy and tranquil lifestyle made possible by nature, tradition and rurality is being reevaluated in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Slow Lake Path is one of the six hidden tourist destinations selected by the Korea Tourism Organization. And the Yesan Oriental Stork Park is among the 100 no contact tourism spots.



[Soundbite] KIM YEONG-GUK(TOURISM PROMOTION TEAM, YESAN COUNTY GOV’T) : "This quiet city is not too busy and people from big cities can come relax and slowly heal their tired bodies and minds."



As people look to alleviate feelings of frustration and depression during the pandemic, the beauty of slowing down has become a competitive edge for local tourism industries.

