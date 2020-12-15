GOV'T ON ALERT OVER SOARING CASES News Today 입력 2020.12.15 (15:24) 수정 2020.12.15 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul city is on alert as more than 70 percent of COVID -19 cases are occurring in the Seoul metropolitan area. The government warns that if the spread doesn't stop, the daily number of cases could soar to 1200.



[Pkg]



Nearly 70 percent of all coronavirus cases in Korea are occurring in the greater Seoul area. With 22 new cases confirmed in relation to a church in Gangseo-gu District, the total case count in that cluster now stands at 162.



[Soundbite] PARK YOO-MI(SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT) : "The church held gatherings four times a week for seven weeks in a confined space for a prolonged period of time, meaning the possibility of droplets spreading among participants was very high. We are further investigating the matter."



So far 280 cases have been confirmed in relation to a restaurant in Jongno-gu District.

Quarantine authorities say the median daily case count of the past week stood at 662 that's 174.3 cases more than the week prior. About 43 percent of the infected contracted the virus after coming into contact with those who had been infected earlier. Cluster outbreaks account for 20.7 percent. About 8 percent of infections occurred at hospitals and nursing facilities. In more than 22 percent of the total cases, the exact source of infections has yet to be determined. The daily average of COVID-19 patients

who are 60 and older recorded 32 percent over the past week, a sharp increase from the 22.9 percent recorded a week ago.The number of deaths and ICU patients are also climbing. Quarantine authorities say the virus reproduction rate recorded 1.28 on December 14, and the daily number of cases is expected to spike to 950-1200. However, there is still room for averting the worst by social distancing and following safety rules.



[Soundbite] JUNG EUN-KYEONG(DIRECTOR, KDCA) : "The third wave is different from the previous two. It's the most critical point since the COVID-19 pandemic began."



The government says calls for raising restrictions to Level 3 must be weighed with extra caution. The government added if the measure is deemed necessary, it will boldly implement it, but Level 3 still remains as the last resort. The strictest social distancing measure will only be enforced when its effectiveness leaves no doubt and when there is a public consensus.

