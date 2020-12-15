PRIME MINISTER ON RAISING DISTANCING LEVEL News Today 입력 2020.12.15 (15:24) 수정 2020.12.15 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday that raising social distancing to the highest Level 3 must be timely but it shouldn't be a hasty decision either. He said that given the serious ramifications of Level 3, it needs to be carefully reviewed whether current distancing measures were all being properly observed by everyone. He vowed to step up related monitoring as well as sanctions against those who violate quarantine rules.

