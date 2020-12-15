기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
According to the Korea Customs Service, the country's exports in November rose 4.1% year-on-year to 45.8 billion dollars. This comes after on-year export growth contracted in October. By product, semiconductor shipments grew 16.4%, those of wireless communication devices 37.5% and exports of vessels 32%. In particular, exports of chips have recorded impressive double digit growth for the past 3 months.
