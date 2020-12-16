PPP INTERIM CHIEF ISSUES PUBLIC APOLOGY News Today 입력 2020.12.16 (15:12) 수정 2020.12.16 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The interim chief of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) issued a public apology over the party’s past shortcomings including the incarceration of two former presidents. Kim Chong-in’s apology is being viewed as PPP’s intent to break away from the past in order to woo moderate voters. Some protest was expected from within the party but overall, the apologetic message has been positively received.



[Pkg]



The PPP's interim chief Kim Chong-in issued a surprise public apology on Tuesday. The tone of the apology was also much more serious than initially expected.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(INTERIM HEAD OF PPP) : "Our party has committed grave wrongdoings before history and the Korean people, and we ask for forgiveness."



He admitted his party failed to fulfill its duties as the then-ruling party and colluded to maintain power and became divided. He said there was a dark shadow of collusion between politics and business behind the conviction of former presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak who are both serving time. He cited the power abuse scandal involving Park's close confidant Choi Soon-sil and alleged favoritism in Samsung's management succession.



[Soundbite] KIM CHONG-IN(INTERIM HEAD OF PPP) : "A person not holding a public title interfered with state affairs, disrupted law and order and abused power."



Kim appears to believe that without completely breaking away from the past, his party won’t be able to attract moderate leaning voters. There were mixed reactions to the apology from within the PPP, but they were mostly positive. Heavyweight lawmakers took the lead in supporting Kim. Even the pro-Park lawmaker Kwak Sang-do said a party should admit to its wrongdoings. A dozen first-term lawmakers also issued a statement in support of the apology. But some members said it was only a ‘half apology’ and didn’t win sufficient support from within the party. The main task now is putting the words into action. Apologies were made twice before in 2017.



[Soundbite] CHUNG WOO-TAIK(SAENURI PARTY FLOOR LEADER(FEB. 2017)) : "I sincerely apologize on behalf of the ruling party."



[Soundbite] IN MYUNG-JIN(SAENURI PARTY INTERIM HEAD(MAR. 2017)) : "We humbly accept the court’s impeachment decision."



Despite the apologies, the party lost three elections in a row. Kim has vowed to carry out a party reshuffle, leading to speculations that extreme right-leaning party members may be on their way out. In response, the ruling Democratic Party said it respects the apology but pointed out that change must be demonstrated through action.

