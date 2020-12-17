기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters says South Korea added 1,014 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight of Thursday, raising its accumulated caseload to 46,453. This is the first time the nation has posted a single-day increase of over one thousand for two straight days since it confirmed the first COVID-19 case on January 20. Of the new infections, the largest number of 420 came from Seoul.
- DAILY CASES SURPASS 1000 2 DAYS IN A ROW
- 입력 2020-12-17 15:35:20
- 수정2020-12-17 16:46:46
[Anchor Lead]
