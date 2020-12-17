기사 본문 영역

DAILY CASES SURPASS 1000 2 DAYS IN A ROW
입력 2020.12.17 (15:35) 수정 2020.12.17 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters says South Korea added 1,014 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight of Thursday, raising its accumulated caseload to 46,453. This is the first time the nation has posted a single-day increase of over one thousand for two straight days since it confirmed the first COVID-19 case on January 20. Of the new infections, the largest number of 420 came from Seoul.
[Anchor Lead]

