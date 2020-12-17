GOV’T REVIEWING RAISING DISTANCING RULES News Today 입력 2020.12.17 (15:35) 수정 2020.12.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Now South Korea added 1,078 new COVID-19 cases as of December 16th, posting the largest single-day increase since the pandemic broke out. The average daily number of locally transmitted infections has also been hovering over 800 during the week. With this continued spike, the government is reviewing raising social distancing rules to level three.



[Pkg]



A construction site in Yongsan-gu District, Seoul... Since a construction worker working here tested positive last Saturday, a total of 70 people-his co-workers, family and acquaintances—have contracted the coronavirus. They were exposed to a higher risk of transmission, as they had meals together with the initial patient. It is also difficult to check if the construction workers strictly obeyed anti-epidemic precautions while working.



[Soundbite] PARK YOO-MI(SEOUL CITY GOVERNMENT) : "The workers said they were wearing masks while working on the office renovation project. But there was no surveillance camera and it’s difficult to check if their statements are true."



This relentless spike in the greater capital area has pulled up the number of locally transmitted infections in the nation. Over the past week, the daily number of local infections ranged between 600 to over 1,000. As a result, the daily average has exceeded 800, reaching the touchstone for upgrading social distancing to level three. In addition to the number of patients, there is one more key standard for raising the social distancing level. It is the nation’s capacity to accommodate critically ill COVID-19 patients. But South Korea is seeing a serious depletion of sickbeds for such patients. The number of sickbeds available for seriously ill patients has dropped to 40 from 62 last Saturday. There are only three empty sickbeds in the capital area where infections have been re-surging at a worrying level. The percentage of elderly patients in their 60s and older, who are vulnerable to infection, has topped 30 percent over the last week. This is why the government is reviewing elevating social distancing to its highest level.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "The government is doing its utmost to carry out and keep social distancing at the current level. But raising it to level three, which is the last option, cannot be ruled out, depending on the situation."



The central government again called on the people to socially distance themselves and make less in-person contact, explaining the situation is grave and mask wearing is not enough to curb the virus spread. The government added it is necessary to devise adequate assistance measures in advance to cushion the people and the economy from repercussions of the tougher social distancing scheme.

