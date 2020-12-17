기사 본문 영역

TOP PROSECUTOR FILES INJUNCTION
입력 2020.12.17 (15:35) 수정 2020.12.17 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl is seeking an injunction on a disciplinary measure against him. His lawyer Lee Wan-kyu said in a press release that the injunction will be filed with the Seoul Administrative Court online on Thursday. The top prosecutor is making the legal move to halt and cancel the Justice Ministry’s decision to suspend him from his duty for two months.
