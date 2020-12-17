S.KOREA-U.S. EXTENDS CURRENCY SWAP

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Bank of Korea says South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to extend a 60-billion-dollar currency swap by another six months to September 30 next year. The BOK explained it reached the agreement with the U.S. Federal Reserve to preemptively address uncertainties amid the resurgence of COVID-19. The currency swap deal was initially set to expire at the end of next March.
