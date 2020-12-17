BUDDHIST LANTERN FESTIVAL RECOGNIZED BY UNESCO News Today 입력 2020.12.17 (15:35) 수정 2020.12.17 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea's Buddhist lantern lighting festival has been inscribed on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity in recognition of its spirit of inclusiveness and cultural diversity.



[Pkg]



A long procession of people holding colorful lanterns. This is Yeondunghoe, a festival held to celebrate Buddha's birthday. The event has been inscribed on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity. The Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage finalized its decision on December 16 at a meeting held in Paris.



[Soundbite] VEN. WEONHAENG(YEONDEUNGHOE PRESERVATION COMMITTEE) : "I am happy to congratulate the international recognition of the importance of Yeondeunghoe, a tradition representing Korea."



Yeondeunghoe was recognized for its contribution to national unity in difficult times and cultural diversity that transcends nationality, race, religion and disability.



[Soundbite] PARK SANG-MI(CULTURAL HERITAGE COMMITTEE) : "It's not just a vibrant event. The festival was highly lauded by the jury for its spirit of self-restraint and consideration for the vulnerable."



The festival has a long history. It is even described in the History of the Three Kingdoms. A Silla king held a festival after seeing lanterns at the Buddhist temple of Hwangnyongsa. With its UNESCO cultural heritage recognition, Yeondeunghoe is poised to emerge as an international event.



[Soundbite] CHUNG JAE-SUK(CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATOR) : "We will continue to work hard in preserving and promoting Yeondeunghoe, so that it becomes a cultural heritage loved by people around the world regardless of religion."



Korea has 21 items inscribed on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage of humanity, including the royal ancestral ritual at Jongmyo Shrine, pansori, gangansulle, and traditional wrestling ssireum.

