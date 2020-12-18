‘14 Nights, 15 Days’ All About Quarantine Facilities for Foreigners News Today 입력 2020.12.18 (16:11) 수정 2020.12.18 (16:46)

[Pkg]

[Soundbite]

Kim Jong-hyeok (Ministry of the Interior & Safety): Multiple departments are working together including the health, foreign and defense ministries. The work is integrated and seamless. It’s very rewarding.



[Soundbite]

Ellie: Hello, my name is Ellie. I quarantined for 2 weeks before I came to Korea.



[Soundbite]

Elena: I stayed at a hotel in Dongdaemun. I was very satisfied.



[Soundbite]

Elena: The bed is huge.



[Soundbite]

Cindy: I’ve arrived in South Korea. This is my room. A little small, but I think I’ll stay comfortably for 2 weeks. Trash goes in this bag. I put it outside the door and get a new bag every day.



[Soundbite]

(Officer): Tilt your head back by 45 degrees. Open your mouth, say “ah.“ Let your tongue loose and just say “ah.” You’re doing wonderful. It’s all done. Great job.



[Soundbite]

Cindy: Thank you.



[Soundbite]

Elena: I received a phone call 15 minutes ago that I have to go to the health clinic. So I’ve cleaned up and am waiting. I heard the test was painful. Hopefully it isn’t. Six other foreigners also went together. Tests conducted here! Gloves must be worn. I got tested and have returned to my room. It wasn’t as painful as I thought it would be. But it felt weird. Especially when they were inserting a long cotton swab inside my nose.



[Soundbite]

Elena: It was really painful when the swab was going into my nose. But the test results came out accurate.



[Soundbite]

Cindy: Are you kidding? They don’t because Korea is safer.



[Soundbite]

Elena: My parents also think it’s fortunate that I’m in Korea. I’m rather worried about my parents.



[Soundbite]

Cindy: They even give us plastic gloves. So we can eat the chicken without making a mess. It’s amazing. And look at this too. The pickles should be eaten chilled. So take out the pickles when heating the rest of the food in the microwave. Koreans are truly amazing. Good job, amazing work. Honestly I’m loving the food. They get delivered to my door 3 times a day. They are all packed meals and delicious. Look at the variety as well. For lunch, we also get snacks such as fruit, drinks and various other things. Until now, I didn’t get anything that I didn’t like or couldn’t eat. I think I might gain weight during quarantine. I can’t have food go to waste. So it’s my concern.



[Soundbite]

Elena: The hotel told me to select meals from the menu for the next 5 days. So I’m making choices right now. Shall I show you? So after breakfast, I’ll have bibimbap for lunch. For dinner...



[Soundbite]

Elena: Rice burger. Wow~ I really like rice burger. There’s also fruit. Looks yummy. It’s really good. I really like this rice burger. It’s so tasty.



[Soundbite]

Cindy: My quarantine is half done as of today. Just 7 more days to go. Are you curious as to how I’ve been doing so far? Shall I show you? During quarantine, towels are not replaced. So I need to wash them myself. That’s why laundry soap is provided. I manually wash all my clothes too. I’m so jealous to see people outside since I can’t go out. Since I’m locked up here, sometimes I feel like I’m in Korea and some times I don’t feel like I’m in Korea. Stay strong Cindy! Just endure it a little bit longer.



[Soundbite]

Cindy: Quarantine ends today!



[Soundbite]

Iljas Karystios (From Greece)



[Soundbite]

Hannah Linford (From the U.S.)



[Soundbite]

Hilmy Qadinal Rachman Tanjung (From Indonesia)



[Soundbite]

Elena: 2 weeks may feel long but it goes by fast. Everyone is so friendly so no worries. After quarantine ends, you can enjoy Korea, so hope you endure it well.



[Soundbite]

Ellie: Download lots of audio books and podcasts to watch. Don't worry and enjoy the time on your own.



[Soundbite]

Cindy: As far as understanding that this is something for everybody’s good and just enjoy time alone.

