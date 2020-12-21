GOV’T ON RAISING DISTANCING LEVEL News Today 입력 2020.12.21 (16:32) 수정 2020.12.21 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The number of new COVID-19 cases has been hovering over a thousand for days now, with more than 70 percent of infections occurring in the greater Seoul area. The government is considering enforcing Level 3 social distancing measures in the capital area only without imposing any movement restrictions.



[Pkg]



​The median daily number of locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the nation surpassed 900 in the past week, nearly 300 more than the week prior. About one-third of the infected are people aged 60 and up. This is why authorities view the current situation as serious. More than 70 percent of the cases are in the greater Seoul area. The government is considering raising restrictions to Level 3 only in the capital area.



[Soundbite] CHUNG SYE-KYUN(PRIME MINISTER) : "I don’t think it’s going to be a nationwide measure. It could be just the capital area if necessary. (Can it be enforced on a limited basis?) It can."



Authorities are urging the public to cooperate in following prevention rules as it’s important to stop the spread at the current level without raising social distancing measures. The government believes the current social distancing measures can produce results, as the health care system is being quickly supplemented. Even if Level 3 measures are enforced, there will be no restrictions on daily life movement.



[Soundbite] PARK NEUNG-HOO(MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELFARE) : "We’re not considering lockdown with restrictions on movements among regions. Even if social distancing measures are elevated, we will make sure the public can purchase daily necessities."



The government vowed to provide sufficient explanation and reach a public consensus on raising social distancing measures to the highest level.

