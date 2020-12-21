ZERO-TOLERANCE POLICY AGAINST FAKE INFO

기사 본문 영역

입력 2020.12.21 (16:32) 수정 2020.12.21 (16:51) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy against fake news and rumors about the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that false information is widely spreading about raising social distancing rules and hoarding of daily necessities, the prime minister ordered the government and police to strictly handle and punish such offenses.
