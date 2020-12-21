기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy against fake news and rumors about the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that false information is widely spreading about raising social distancing rules and hoarding of daily necessities, the prime minister ordered the government and police to strictly handle and punish such offenses.
- ZERO-TOLERANCE POLICY AGAINST FAKE INFO
- 입력 2020-12-21 16:32:31
- 수정2020-12-21 16:51:25
