[Anchor Lead]



Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon expressed regret over U.S. Congress’ move to review a new South Korean law that bans the distribution of anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border into North Korea. He said sending anti-North Korea leaflets into the North is an act that threatens the safety and lives of over one million South Korean people living near the inter-Korean border. While supporting the freedom of expression, the ruling party leader added it is an international principle that the right can be limited by law if it poses a threat to national security.

The Justice Ministry has begun a process to grant special pardons to selected convicts. The ministry’s pardon review committee held a meeting to produce a list of candidates for the special pardons on Monday. The panel consists of nine members and is chaired by the justice minister. Once it completes a selection, the justice minister will report the list to the president who will then seek Cabinet approval and make a final decision. This is the third time President Moon Jae-in grants special pardons since he took office in May 2017.

