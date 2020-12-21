SPO HOLDS LIVE ONLINE CONCERT News Today 입력 2020.12.21 (16:32) 수정 2020.12.21 (17:08)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Beethoven’s 9th Symphony opus Choral, his last and possibly greatest masterpiece, has long been performed to celebrate the end of a year. But this year is an exception as the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most music concerts. But the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra has been able to put on an online concert after overcoming many obstacles.



[Pkg]



The joyful melody created by four vocalists, a choir, and an orchestra. This symphony piece was deemed unusual as human voices were included. It also delivers a timeless message that all men shall be brothers. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 opus Choral, which exalted love for mankind to art, is known as one of the greatest masterpieces in music history.



[Soundbite] MARKUS STENZ(PRINCIPAL GUEST CONDUCTOR, SEOUL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA)



Its grand production and familiar and uplifting melody has been a favorite for year-end celebrations. But the pandemic forced most orchestras to cancel their concerts this year. The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, which had enjoyed sold-out Choral concerts every year, prepared an arrangement that requires about 60 choir members, instead of the usual 200. The orchestra put on a one-time only online concert without an audience.



[Soundbite] KANG EUN-KYUNG(PRESIDENT, SEOUL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA) : "We organized this performance thinking that just presenting a concert would greatly help the classical music world."



The orchestra could not perform for an audience even at the last concert of this year, which marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. Musicians all agree that this is a time when Choral’s theme of overcoming all difficulties to come out victorious resonates more than ever.



[Soundbite] PARK JONG-MIN(BASS) : "Just as Beethoven had intended, I think we can deliver a hopeful message during this difficult time."



[Soundbite] MARKUS STENZ(PRINCIPAL GUEST CONDUCTOR, SEOUL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA)

SPO HOLDS LIVE ONLINE CONCERT

입력 2020-12-21 16:32:31 수정 2020-12-21 17:08:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Beethoven’s 9th Symphony opus Choral, his last and possibly greatest masterpiece, has long been performed to celebrate the end of a year. But this year is an exception as the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most music concerts. But the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra has been able to put on an online concert after overcoming many obstacles.



[Pkg]



The joyful melody created by four vocalists, a choir, and an orchestra. This symphony piece was deemed unusual as human voices were included. It also delivers a timeless message that all men shall be brothers. Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 opus Choral, which exalted love for mankind to art, is known as one of the greatest masterpieces in music history.



[Soundbite] MARKUS STENZ(PRINCIPAL GUEST CONDUCTOR, SEOUL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA)



Its grand production and familiar and uplifting melody has been a favorite for year-end celebrations. But the pandemic forced most orchestras to cancel their concerts this year. The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, which had enjoyed sold-out Choral concerts every year, prepared an arrangement that requires about 60 choir members, instead of the usual 200. The orchestra put on a one-time only online concert without an audience.



[Soundbite] KANG EUN-KYUNG(PRESIDENT, SEOUL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA) : "We organized this performance thinking that just presenting a concert would greatly help the classical music world."



The orchestra could not perform for an audience even at the last concert of this year, which marks the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth. Musicians all agree that this is a time when Choral’s theme of overcoming all difficulties to come out victorious resonates more than ever.



[Soundbite] PARK JONG-MIN(BASS) : "Just as Beethoven had intended, I think we can deliver a hopeful message during this difficult time."



[Soundbite] MARKUS STENZ(PRINCIPAL GUEST CONDUCTOR, SEOUL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA)

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS