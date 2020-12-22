GOV’T BANS SMALL GATHERINGS News Today 입력 2020.12.22 (14:58) 수정 2020.12.22 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



From December 23, all gatherings of five or more people will be banned in the Seoul metropolitan area. The measure is even stronger than the ban on gatherings of ten or more people under Level 3 restrictions.



[Pkg]



​Only gatherings of up to four people are allowed. This is with the exception of families residing together under one roof. The new administrative order on gatherings of five or more people has been issued for the greater Seoul area -- Seoul, Gyeonggido Province and Incheon. Unlike the previous measures, which stressed disinfection, the new measure focuses on the number of people and how they are related. All private social gatherings of five or more people are banned. They include alumni gatherings, year-end parties, corporate dinners and housewarming parties. The rule applies to all indoor and outdoor venues. Not only residents of the greater Seoul area but also visitors from other regions must comply.



[Soundbite] LEE JAE-MYUNG(GOVERNOR, GYEONGGI-DO PROV.) : "This strong measure is inevitable in breaking the cycle of local infections, which mostly occur at private gatherings."



The measure will take effect at 12 a.m. (midnight) on December 23 and will last through January 3. However, there are also exceptions. Weddings and funerals that cannot be cancelled or postponed anymore can be held according to the regulations currently in place. Exceptions also include inevitable gatherings in line with public official duties, work, military and fire drills, college exams, broadcast and filmmaking. Dining out and having get-togethers regardless of the number of people are allowed for family members that officially share a same home address. Those who fail to comply will be fined. If the virus infection is evident at banned gatherings, those responsible could be obliged to pay all related medical bills. While some say the new measure constitutes a serious privacy violation, others fear there may be confusion regarding the distinction between private and official gatherings. Seoul City says the rule could be modified in line with public opinion.

