SUSPENSION OF WINTER SPORT FACILITIES
입력 2020.12.22 (14:58) 수정 2020.12.22 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday the government will suspend operations of ski resorts and other winter sport facilities starting Christmas Eve Thursday and until January third. Major tourist attractions will also be closed during the holiday season. Chung said the measures which are stronger than those under Level 3 social distancing will seek to completely curb the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.
    News Today
