SUSPENSION OF WINTER SPORT FACILITIES News Today 입력 2020.12.22 (14:58) 수정 2020.12.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday the government will suspend operations of ski resorts and other winter sport facilities starting Christmas Eve Thursday and until January third. Major tourist attractions will also be closed during the holiday season. Chung said the measures which are stronger than those under Level 3 social distancing will seek to completely curb the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

SUSPENSION OF WINTER SPORT FACILITIES

입력 2020-12-22 14:58:33 수정 2020-12-22 16:45:32 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday the government will suspend operations of ski resorts and other winter sport facilities starting Christmas Eve Thursday and until January third. Major tourist attractions will also be closed during the holiday season. Chung said the measures which are stronger than those under Level 3 social distancing will seek to completely curb the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS