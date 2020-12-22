기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday the government will suspend operations of ski resorts and other winter sport facilities starting Christmas Eve Thursday and until January third. Major tourist attractions will also be closed during the holiday season. Chung said the measures which are stronger than those under Level 3 social distancing will seek to completely curb the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday the government will suspend operations of ski resorts and other winter sport facilities starting Christmas Eve Thursday and until January third. Major tourist attractions will also be closed during the holiday season. Chung said the measures which are stronger than those under Level 3 social distancing will seek to completely curb the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.
- SUSPENSION OF WINTER SPORT FACILITIES
-
- 입력 2020-12-22 14:58:33
- 수정2020-12-22 16:45:32
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday the government will suspend operations of ski resorts and other winter sport facilities starting Christmas Eve Thursday and until January third. Major tourist attractions will also be closed during the holiday season. Chung said the measures which are stronger than those under Level 3 social distancing will seek to completely curb the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday the government will suspend operations of ski resorts and other winter sport facilities starting Christmas Eve Thursday and until January third. Major tourist attractions will also be closed during the holiday season. Chung said the measures which are stronger than those under Level 3 social distancing will seek to completely curb the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-