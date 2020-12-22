기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
According to a report by the World Health Organization, North Korea conducted coronavirus tests on 791 people between November 27 and December 3 and another 766 people from December 3 to the 10th, with everyone testing negative. The report says the North carried out tests on a total of ten-thousand-960 people and zero infections are reported. About 44-hundred of them reportedly showed flu-like symptoms or had a fever while they were under quarantine.
The Defense Ministry has announced the promulgation of a revision to the Military Service Act which allows people with distinguished achievements in pop culture to delay their mandatory military service until the age 30. Beneficiaries of the revised bill will have to be recipients of state bestowed cultural merits who are also recognized and recommended by the culture minister for their contribution to enhancing national image. Having won a government honor in 2018, K-pop boy band BTS qualifies these conditions if they gain the minister's recommendation.
