[Anchor Lead]



Thanks to the Korean Wave or Hallyu phenomenon, Korean language classes are offered in some 100 countries all around the world. The first ever World Congress of Korean Language is under way where scholars and industry officials are gathered to discuss the future of the Korean language andits alphabet Hangeul.



[Pkg]



​A Korean song by Korean singers tops the U.S. Billboard music chart. In India, the second most populous country on the planet, Korean is adopted as a second foreign language. Korean language textbooks are published while young people who aspire to work in Korea study hard to learn the language. Korean is now taught in around 100 countries worldwide. This has led to scholars, engineers and designers to gather from around the world to explore future prospects of the Korean vernacular and its alphabet known as Hangeul.



[Soundbite] CHANG SO-WON(ORGANIZING COMMITTEE CO-CHAIR, SOCIETY OF KOREAN LINGUISTICS) : "The congress aims to seek cooperation to further advance the branches of Korean studies such as pedagogy and also facilitate Korean-related cultural sectors."



British linguist and University of Sussex professor Geoffrey Sampson is also attending the congress. He once famously said that "Hangeul must unquestionably rank as one of the great intellectual achievements of humankind." After giving a keynote speech, he delivered greetings in Korean.



[Soundbite] GEOFFREY SAMPSON(PROF., UNIV. OF SUSSEX) : "Good-bye!"



The world congress is being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 3 days, some 500 participants from 31 countries will take part in presentations and forums in 3 subject areas of linguistics, education as well as font and design.



[Soundbite] PARK YANG-WOO(CULTURE MINISTER) : "I hope the whole world can join the bright future that Korean and Hangeul have in store."



Discussions and lectures can be viewed through Wednesday on the world congress website as well as on YouTube.

