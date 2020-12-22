GEUMGANG RIVER ENVIRONMENT IMPROVED News Today 입력 2020.12.22 (14:58) 수정 2020.12.22 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A recent study shows improved water quality and ecosystem in the Geumgang River since its three reservoirs were completely or partially opened. Wildlife that once disappeared are now returning to the river with rapids and sandy plains increasing there.



[Pkg]



Floodgates of Gongju Reservoir were completely opened back in 2018. Sandy plains in various sizes have been formed near the floodgates. There is a stark difference compared to the condition before the opening. These sand banks have become habitats for wild creatures. An endangered fish that usually lives in sandy, rapid water disappeared after the former Lee Myung-bak administration’s four river renovation project was launched. Now it has returned. The internationally endangered large copper butterfly was also spotted near Gongju Reservoir in June. In the upper part of Sejong Reservoir, a long-billed ringed plover was seen hatching eggs. The bird is a category-two endangered animal.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-IL(CHUNGNAM WATER RESEARCH CENTER) : "The formation of sandy plains and banks as well as river islets provides wildlife habitats. The environment has improved overall."



Water quality has also improved thanks to the more rapid currents. A comparative study was conducted to check changes in biochemical oxygen demand levels before and after the opening of the floodgates. While no changes were noticed in Sejong Reservoir, the levels dropped in the Gongju and Baekje reservoirs. Chemical oxygen demand levels have also improved across the three sites.



[Soundbite] YANG SEUNG-JO(CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO GOV.) : "It’s better to keep the floodgates open, considering the pollution level has clearly dropped and natural monuments and rare species have returned to the river."



The Chungcheongnam-do provincial government plans to expand the scope of the ecological study starting next year. It will then launch a project to retore the Geumgang River's ecosystem based on the findings.

GEUMGANG RIVER ENVIRONMENT IMPROVED

입력 2020-12-22 14:58:34 수정 2020-12-22 16:45:32 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A recent study shows improved water quality and ecosystem in the Geumgang River since its three reservoirs were completely or partially opened. Wildlife that once disappeared are now returning to the river with rapids and sandy plains increasing there.



[Pkg]



Floodgates of Gongju Reservoir were completely opened back in 2018. Sandy plains in various sizes have been formed near the floodgates. There is a stark difference compared to the condition before the opening. These sand banks have become habitats for wild creatures. An endangered fish that usually lives in sandy, rapid water disappeared after the former Lee Myung-bak administration’s four river renovation project was launched. Now it has returned. The internationally endangered large copper butterfly was also spotted near Gongju Reservoir in June. In the upper part of Sejong Reservoir, a long-billed ringed plover was seen hatching eggs. The bird is a category-two endangered animal.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-IL(CHUNGNAM WATER RESEARCH CENTER) : "The formation of sandy plains and banks as well as river islets provides wildlife habitats. The environment has improved overall."



Water quality has also improved thanks to the more rapid currents. A comparative study was conducted to check changes in biochemical oxygen demand levels before and after the opening of the floodgates. While no changes were noticed in Sejong Reservoir, the levels dropped in the Gongju and Baekje reservoirs. Chemical oxygen demand levels have also improved across the three sites.



[Soundbite] YANG SEUNG-JO(CHUNGCHEONGNAM-DO GOV.) : "It’s better to keep the floodgates open, considering the pollution level has clearly dropped and natural monuments and rare species have returned to the river."



The Chungcheongnam-do provincial government plans to expand the scope of the ecological study starting next year. It will then launch a project to retore the Geumgang River's ecosystem based on the findings.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS