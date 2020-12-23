COVID-19 CASES SURPASS 1000 News Today 입력 2020.12.23 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea have reached another high of 1092, deepening concerns of health authorities. The government initially issued an administrative order banning gatherings of 5 or more people in the wider capital area. But in the latest move, the ban has been also strongly advised to be observed nationwide alongside special measures to curb the virus during the holiday season.



[Pkg]



​Health authorities are most concerned about Christmas and the New Year holiday. If people’s movement and gatherings increase during his period, virus infections could surge yet again. Therefore the government will implement special quarantine measures from Christmas Eve on Thursday to January 3. Winter sports facilities such as ski resorts, ice rinks and snow sleighing sites will be closed across the country. Famous sites where people gather to view the sunrise and sunset such as the Mount Namsan Park in Seoul and Jeongdongjin in Gangneung will also be closed. The government has also strongly advised against gatherings of 5 or more people outside of the capital region. Restaurant gatherings or reservations of 5 or more people are also banned. Lodging facilities must be booked below 50% capacity. Rooms that have already been reserved past this limit must be adjusted in accordance with cancellation and refund policies. Movie theaters nationwide will operate only until 9 p.m. Religious facilites must hold services online only, while private gatherings are not allowed. In addition to these measures, the government will monitor the virus situation this week and decide whether to adjust the social distancing level during the weekend.

