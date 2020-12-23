MEASURES ON SKI FACILITIES News Today 입력 2020.12.23 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As part of special quarantine measures for the holiday season, the government has decided to shut down ski slopes and major tourist attractions nationwide. But ski resorts and accommodations at sunset and sunrise viewing sites whose earnings depend on the year-end season protest the government decision as “too excessive” and are asking officials to rethink the stringent measures.



[Pkg]



This ski resort opened for the winter season early this month. But very few skiers are seen gliding down the slopes. The number of visitors dwarfed to a fifth of past years. This is why only 7 out of 10 slopes are open for business. However starting Thursday, it will be far worse. All ski slopes across the country will close under stepped-up quarantine measures for the holiday. Seasonal temporary workers will lose their jobs. Many are canceling their reservations at ski resorts. The Ski Resort Business Association of Korea protested that an all-out suspension is too excessive and asked the government to come up with more reasonable, acceptable measures.



[Soundbite] (SKI RESORT OFFICIAL) : "Our facility and the nearby commercial district are absolutely devastated by the unilateral business suspension."



Lodging facilities at famous sunrise-viewing sites on the east coast will suffer a severe blow as well. Tourists keen on catching the first sunrise of the new year have been making reservation inquiries up until recently. But with the new government measures, cancellations are increasing.



[Soundbite] (RESORT PENSION OWNER ON EAST COAST(VOICE ALTERED)) : "Without admitting its own quarantine failures, the government continues to pressure only the small businesses. This is too much for us."



Gangwondo Province wants the central government to devise compensation measures as businesses are giving up one of the most profitable times of the year for COVID-19 quarantine.

