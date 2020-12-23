SHORTAGE IN ICU BEDS FOR PATIENTS News Today 입력 2020.12.23 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters reported that, as of yesterday, only 42 ICU beds for COVID patients were immediately available nationwide. Twelve of those beds were in the Seoul and Gyeonggi region, including eight in the capital city. The government had announced on December 13th that 300 more ICU beds will be ready by the year’s end and 112 of the target number has been made available. Meanwhile, there are currently 60 community treatment centers for mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic in operation with a capacity utilization rate of 47.7%.

SHORTAGE IN ICU BEDS FOR PATIENTS

입력 2020-12-23 15:15:40 수정 2020-12-23 16:45:35 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



