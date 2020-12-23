NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2020.12.23 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.23 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Science and ICT issued a warning today against ransomwares sent disguised as holiday cards or public agency’s income tax filing notices. Combination of ransom and software, ransomeware is malicious code that disables data use by encrypting information and holds data hostage in return for money. In order to prevent ransomware attacks, computer users should upgrade their software to the latest version and should not open emails from unknown senders.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor announced today a nationwide employment insurance road map that aims to provide universal employment safety nets to all working Koreans by 2025. The existing employment insurance program designed mainly for waged workers will be modified to cover all employees earning more than a certain amount of income, such as artists or self-employed businessmen. The Ministry also plans to encourage artists to enroll in the employment insurance scheme for artists that went into effect on December 10th.

입력 2020-12-23 15:15:41

