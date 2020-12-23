BRIDGE CONNECTING YEONGJONGDO News Today 입력 2020.12.23 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Construction of a third bridge connecting Yeongjongdo Island with the mainland has been launched. When the bridge is connected to the nearby underground expressway, Incheon International Airport will become accessible from Yeouido within half an hour.



[Pkg]



Construction of the third bridge connecting the mainland with Incheon International Airport has been launched 14 years after the first plan was devised. The bridge will connect Yeongjong and Cheongna International City. Measuring 4.7 km, the bridge will have six lanes and is slated for completion in 2025. Unlike Yeongjong and Incheon bridges, which are expressways, the new bridge will be used as a regular road where pedestrians and cyclists will also be allowed.



[Soundbite] PARK NAM-CHOON(INCHEON MAYOR) : "I am sure the bridge will emerge as a new attraction with various observatories and a beautiful night view."



The entire amount of at least 190 billion won in losses in the operation of Incheon Airport Expressway and Incheon Bridge will be compensated by Incheon City. Once the new bridge is connected to the underground Gyeonggin Expressway in 2028, it will take only half an hour to reach Incheon Airport from Yeouido and about 45 minutes from Gangnam.



[Soundbite] KIM KYO-HEUNG(NATIONAL ASSEMBLY LAND INFRASTRUCTURE AND TRANSPORT COMMITTEE) : "Sinwol IC and Namcheongna IC should be connected by the underground expressway."



The new bridge will feature an automated license number recognition system to collect toll fees, which is expected to minimize traffic congestion. Residents of Yeongjong and Cheongna will be exempt from toll fees.



[Soundbite] KIM KI-TAE(INCHEON RESIDENT) : "We had to take Incheon Bridge and pay toll fees. It was very inconvenient for me as a resident of this city."



The bridge is expected to contribute to the creation of a financial and commercial cluster consisting of Yeongjong, Cheongna, Lu 1 City and Yeouido. It is also predicted to boost economic activity in the airport area and subsequently enhance the status of Incheon as a hub of Northeast Asia.

