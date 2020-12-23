CHUNG MYUNG-WHUN TO PERFORM IN KOREA News Today 입력 2020.12.23 (15:15) 수정 2020.12.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



World-renowned music conductor Chung Myung-whun is preparing a concert with the KBS Symphony Orchestra to mark the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. The conductor mostly performs overseas, but this year he had to cancel more than 70 concerts because of the pandemic. He recently arrived in Korea and even self-isolated before preparing for a concert in his home country.



[Pkg]



It depicts calm after a powerful storm. This symphony written by Ludwig van Beethoven during his 30s, expresses gratitude to god. It was created six years after the genius composer, fell into despair and wrote his will.



[Soundbite] "The finale should have that feeling of looking up at the sky."



Chung Myung-whun was initially planning to conduct Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, but he picked this composition as performing with a large orchestra on the same stage became difficult due to COVID-19.



[Soundbite] CHUNG MYUNG-WHUN(CONDUCTOR) : "This music is full of energy needed to fight for happiness."



It took a lot of effort to organize the upcoming concert. The renowned conductor wants to make sure every detail is perfect.



[Soundbite] "Make it sound beautiful. Each note must sound beautiful. Such sounds are unacceptable."



Chung emphasized, when it comes to music, the composer is the only one who deserves credit.



[Soundbite] CHUNG MYUNG-WHUN(CONDUCTOR) : "A conductor only conveys music written by composers. That’s it. Calling me “Beethoven” is nonsense."



Despite the two-week quarantine rule for everyone arriving from abroad, Chung decided to come to Korea after canceling most of his concerts in Europe.

He did it because of his affection and sense of duty for his home country.



[Soundbite] CHUNG MYUNG-WHUN(CONDUCTOR) : "Korean is one of the most difficult languages in the world. But Korea is my country. I feel a great sense of responsibility."



The conductor’s only wish is to touch the hearts of his compatriots who are having a hard time due to the pandemic, through Beethoven’s music, which inspires people to overcome hardships.



[Soundbite] CHUNG MYUNG-WHUN(CONDUCTOR) : "Beethoven’s music represents his life of hardships. Life is full of challenges. Music gives us strength."

