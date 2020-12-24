코로나 시대 더욱 빛나는 것은?…산타의 성탄 메시지 뉴스 12 입력 2020.12.24 (12:37) 수정 2020.12.24 (13:02)

[앵커]



북극권에 자리한 핀란드 라플란드에는 '로바니에미'라는 산타 마을이 있습니다.



전 세계에 산타를 기념하는 곳들이 많지만 공식 인증을 받은 곳은 이곳 뿐이라는데요.



이맘때면 가장 바빠야할 이곳이 올해는 코로나 때문에 예년과는 조금 다른 계획을 갖게 됐다고 합니다.



성탄절을 앞두고 핀란드의 산타를 양영은 기자가 화상으로 만나봤습니다.



[리포트]



눈과 오로라, 순록으로 대표되는 핀란드의 로바니에미.



북위 66도 33분 북극선이 통과하는 이곳은 세계에서 유일한 공식 산타 마을입니다.



[사나 까르까이넨/산타 마을 브랜드매니저 : Santa's Village has been there for already almost forty years and Santa has been there every day, so..."]



크리스마스 시즌에는 수십만 명의 관광객들이 찾아오지만, 올해는 상황이 많이 다릅니다.



[산타클로스 : " I have now received 20 million letters, this year more and more children are writing to me. because part of them can't visit."]



산타도 산타 마을도 코로나를 피할 수는 없기 때문입니다.



하지만 정말 중요한 것들은 변하지 않았다고 산타는 강조하는데요.



[산타클로스 : "I would give a message of Christmas to everyone, that if you want to have the Spirit of Christmas in your heart, then always remember that give to the others what you would want them to give to you."]



산타 마을에 올 수 없는 사람들을 위해 올해는 랜선 미팅을 마련했습니다.



[사나 까르까이넨/산타 마을 브랜드매니저 : "the importance of Santa has really grown during the pandemic, people are really seeking the authentic values, because all of us are facing quite a lot of worries and I think that's one of the importance of Santa that he is there for you."]



코로나로 많은 것들이 변했지만, 오히려 정말로 중요한 것들은 더욱 빛을 발하게 됐다는 산타마을로부터의 메시지입니다.



KBS 뉴스 양영은입니다.

