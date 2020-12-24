기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
As former Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s wife, Chung Kyung-sim, received a jail sentence in the first trial for her involvement in an academic fraud scandal on Wednesday, Pusan National University said it will review whether to cancel their daughter’s admission into its medical school only after the court hands down a final verdict. The couple’s daughter, Cho Min, applied for the university’s medical school in 2014 and entered it with allegedly fake awards and internship certificates. She also took this year’s state-run medical licensing exam.
- ATTENTION NOW ON CHUNG’S DAUGHTER
